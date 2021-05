Grover has been waiting patiently to be adopted since last November, longer than any other animal currently at the Shelter. Grover is a 7-year-old neutered male pitbull-terrier mix who came to the Shelter with his two siblings, who have since been adopted. He is a big sweet teddy bear who is comfortable with car rides. While he is a little shy when meeting new people, once he gets comfortable you will see his amazing smile. He has been on many Doggy Day Out Adventures and our volunteers have loved their time with him. He is fully vetted and microchipped. Schedule an appointment at this link to see him and adopt.