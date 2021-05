It’s no secret that MLB pitchers have enjoyed the upper hand against hitters in 2021. The baseball season is only 2 months old and already there have been a gaggle of no hitters thrown. Experts say that the trend can’t possibly continue, however, chances are that thousands of sports wagering fans all over-the-country betting on the MLB are putting their hard-earned money on their favorite teams’ star pitcher not allowing a player on base in the next game.