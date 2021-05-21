newsbreak-logo
Rescue dog, Ethan, named Busch Beer chief tasting officer

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An emaciated dog left abandoned and dying in the parking lot at the Kentucky Humane Society was named Busch Beer’s chief tasting officer for its specially formulated dog brew.

Animal rescuers said Ethan was so weak he could not lift his head when he was found outside the Kentucky Humane Society in January, WHAS reported.

After about a week he was walking. He was adopted by the facility director and continued to gain weight and recover.

On Friday, he was named to the job, which comes with a $20,000 salary, pet health care coverage and free Busch Dog Brew.

“We reviewed many great candidates for Chief Tasting Officer, but we’ve finally found our top dog,” Busch Beer said on social media. “Meet Ethan! He had a fur-rific resume and a perseverance that will inspire us for years to come.”

The Kentucky Humane Society congratulated Ethan.

“Just four months ago, he was left for dead in our parking lot and now he’s a symbol of hope for all who are lucky enough to meet him,” the agency said on social media. “We’re so proud of you Ethan! Keep on changing the world.”

Ethan’s family had set up a page on social media to share updates.

“He has come from being someone’s burden, someone’s afterthought, and not only survived, but thrived and is now being recognized on a national level,” they wrote on social media. “There are a lot of ways they could have gone. But they chose Ethan!! There is just something about this boy! I can’t explain it but it’s there.”

