How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' Movies in Order (Chronologically or by Release Date)

You might have assumed that the world of Harry Potter had reached its cinematic end when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 wrapped up the boy wizard’s story in 2011, but Warner Bros. wasn’t about to close up shop on their magical cash cow. Thus, the franchise was extended into the Wizarding World shared universe, which now includes not only the eight original Harry Potter movies but also the Fantastic Beasts spinoff films. With the films’ timeline suddenly not so straight-forward and the imaginative titles of these movies perhaps starting to blend together in your head, we figured it was time to offer up a primer on how to tackle all the films in this sprawling fantasy series.