Somerset County, NJ

Pair Charged With Murder In Fatal Stabbing Of Somerset County Man, 23, Prosecutor Says

By Valerie Musson
dailyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo suspects are facing murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Somerset County man earlier this week, authorities said. Nasir J. Williams aka “Duck”, 20, and Ishadir S. Hunter aka “Ice”, 22, both of Somerset, were taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree armed robbery and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, Robertson said.

