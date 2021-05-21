Concord library news

Two decades ago, Concord and Carlisle became the first communities in the area to join forces in the Communities for Restorative Justice, or C4RJ. The nonprofit organization began in 2000 with the Concord Police Department and a group of volunteers, with Carlisle soon joining. Today, law enforcement agencies from more than 30 towns, along with over 100 trained volunteers, work with referred juveniles and adults. They participate in a “restorative circle” to support victims, hold offenders responsible, and through these conversations, to build trust. “I can’t say enough good words” about C4RJ, said Carlisle Police Chief John Fisher. “It has proven successful.” He added that the process keeps cases out of criminal court.