Concord library news

The Umbrella Arts Center will present Here Comes The Sun, a free virtual concert production by The Umbrella Stage Company at 8 p.m. May 14. The concert features music and original poetry that thematically revisits the moments that defined the year that was and celebrates all that is ahead. Filmed in person following COVID-19 safety protocols at the Umbrella’s recently constructed theater facilities in Concord, it is the organization’s first fully produced music production to be presented entirely online.