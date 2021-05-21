newsbreak-logo
Concord, MA

Concord library news

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Concord Free Public Library is here to serve you! Join us for virtual programs, community outreach or borrow your next favorite book to keep you company during this pandemic. Curbside service is available at the Main Library and Fowler Branch. You can schedule pickup of materials such as books,...

www.wickedlocal.com
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Concord, MAWicked Local

Concord COA announces upcoming programs

The Concord Council on Aging, and Harvey Wheeler Community Center remain closed to the public, until further notice. However, we continue to provide limited services and support to Concord Seniors. If you are in need of assistance, please call the main office at 978-318-3020. Ongoing Programs via Zoom. If you...
Concord, MAWicked Local

Concord celebrates Walk, Bike and Roll 2021

Concord's primary school kids, parents, officers from the Concord Police Department and volunteers came out in force to celebrate Walk, Bike and Roll 2021. More than 260 kids on their bikes and hundreds more walked to school as part of Concord's intentional active transportation. Willard School students participated May 6, Thoreau School on May 11 and Alcott School on May 12.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Concord, MAWicked Local

Concord Around Town

Movie Night: 6-8:30 p.m. May 15. St. Irene’s Catholic Church, 181 East St., Carlisle, will host a showing of “Beauty and the Beast” in the church parking lot. Boxed dinners through Roche Brothers will be available at the time of registration. Boxed candies and ice cream will be available at the event. For information, email info@cc-catholic.org.
Concord, MAWicked Local

Concord Park provides meals to community

Concord Park Senior Living recently provided more than 50 meals to the local community through a Grab and Go meal program at the Concord Council on Aging. Misty Helderman, director of dining experience at Concord Park, and her team prepared the meals, which included a chicken and rice white bean soup, a whole wheat roll and a chocolate eclair. Each lunch item was pulled from the community’s innovative Brain Healthy Cooking Program, with an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients with brain boosting benefits.
Concord, MAWicked Local

Community Preservation Committee announces start of funding cycle

The Concord Community Preservation Committee announced that applications are now available for the 2021-22 Community Preservation Act funding cycle. Recommendations for funding will be made by the CPC at the 2022 Annual Town Meeting. This year’s deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Sept. 17. As part of the funding application...
Concord, MAWicked Local

Concord Department of Public Works news

For more details: https://concord­ma.gov. Public Works Commission: 4 p.m. June 9 via Zoom. Cemetery Committee: 4 p.m. June 2 via Zoom. Right-of Way and Driveway Permits: All construction work within the town right-of-way (including driveways) requires a permit and must be completed typically between April 15 and Nov. 15. Utilize...
Concord, MAWicked Local

Umbrella Arts Center to host free virtual concert

The Umbrella Arts Center will present Here Comes The Sun, a free virtual concert production by The Umbrella Stage Company at 8 p.m. May 14. The concert features music and original poetry that thematically revisits the moments that defined the year that was and celebrates all that is ahead. Filmed in person following COVID-19 safety protocols at the Umbrella’s recently constructed theater facilities in Concord, it is the organization’s first fully produced music production to be presented entirely online.
Arlington, MAWicked Local

Concord education achievers

Lydia Robert, of Concord, was named to the third quarter honor roll at Arlington Catholic High School. To qualify, students must achieve an A-minus or higher in all classes for the quarter. UNIVERSITY OF MAINE. Jack Maloney, of Concord, graduated from the University of Maine in Orono, Maine. Maloney graduated...
Concord, MASentinel & Enterprise

Ladies conquer Concord in new exhibit

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Concord Museum presents a new exhibition, “Every Path Laid Open: Women of Concord & the Quest for Equality.” Opening on May 7 and running through Nov. 7, it honors the struggles leading to the passage of the U.S. Constitution’s 19th Amendment giving voting rights to women, and celebrates the remarkable achievements of women living in Concord today.
Middlesex County, MALowell Sun

Study Buddies provides sense of community at Middlesex

After her classes transitioned to online formats during the spring 2020 semester, Abigail Coleman found she missed talking with her classmates about an assignment or book before or after class and making small talk around campus. Understanding the need for social interactions between students, Middlesex Community College developed a resource...
Concord, MAWicked Local

Care Dimensions celebrates Nurses Week

Care Dimensions will celebrate National Nurses Week, May 6 through 12, by honoring its 301 nurses, many of whom are board certified in hospice and palliative care. Included in the recognitions are Mary A. Hutchinson and Amber Johnson, of Concord, for their professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence in patient care at Care Dimensions.
Concord, MAWicked Local

The Concord Middle School Building Committee Report

Members of the Concord Middle School Building Committee voted to adopt a project delivery method known as Design-Bid-Build for the new middle school building at their meeting April 15. The vote followed several meetings of dialogue amongst the committee to determine the best approach for this proposed project and site conditions.
Concord, MAtravelawaits.com

9 Fascinating Historical Sites To Explore In Concord, Massachusetts

Verdant pastures cordoned off by ragged fieldstone walls gently slope toward the softly flowing river; you can almost hear the rebel yell break through the peaceful tableau. Red Coats marching shoulder to shoulder, providing perfect targets for the gritty rebels using trees and rocky ledges as their shield. Just walking through the battlefields transports you to a time and place where the future of our nation was shaped and formed.
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Communities for Restorative Justice celebrates 20th year

Two decades ago, Concord and Carlisle became the first communities in the area to join forces in the Communities for Restorative Justice, or C4RJ. The nonprofit organization began in 2000 with the Concord Police Department and a group of volunteers, with Carlisle soon joining. Today, law enforcement agencies from more than 30 towns, along with over 100 trained volunteers, work with referred juveniles and adults. They participate in a “restorative circle” to support victims, hold offenders responsible, and through these conversations, to build trust. “I can’t say enough good words” about C4RJ, said Carlisle Police Chief John Fisher. “It has proven successful.” He added that the process keeps cases out of criminal court.