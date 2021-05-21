newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders 53-Man Roster Projection After 2021 NFL Draft & Free Agency + Cut Candidates - Way Too Early Addition

By Mitchell Renz
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection from Mitchell Renz host of the Raiders Report. This will not be the final Raiders roster projection on this Raiders youtube channel, but it is our way too early edition. With plenty of Raiders rumors and news after the 2021 NFL Draft and free agency, we wanted to give our Raiders insider analysis on who will make the Raiders 2021 roster.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinton Jefferson#American Football#Nate Peterman#The Raiders Report#Raiders 2021#Raider Nation#Panda Supps#Nootropics#Udfa#Youtube For Free Daily#The Silver Black#Instagram#Raiders Talk Analysis#Mitchell Renz Way#Raiders Rumors#Code Playoffs#Mitchell Renz Host#Johnathan#Rasul#Free Daily Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

NFL Releases Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Schedule

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL released the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 schedule. The following is the Raiders' regular season schedule for the 2021 season. - Mon. Sept. 13 - Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens – Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT – ESPN/ABC (Monday Night Football, Primetime) - Sun. Sept. 19 -...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Backup TE's

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era. That's why we'll...
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders new-look defense will be tested early in 2021

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Clelin Ferrell #96 of the Las Vegas Raiders in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Raiders defeated the Jets 31-28. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The...
NFLYardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Nicholas Morrow Ready for the Next Step

Gambling in Las Vegas may be a popular thing to do, but it is not the mindset players should have on the field if they plan to win games. A change is occurring in the Raiders locker room as players step up to change the culture in the desert and change it for the greater good.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 offseason moves that could backfire in 2021

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden (left) and general manager Mike Mayock walk off the field after the game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Las Vegas Raiders made moves...
NFLYardbarker

Raiders’ Most Underrated Move Of 2021 NFL Draft

Depending on who you talk to, they’ll tell you that Malcolm Koonce could end up being the Las Vegas Raiders’ most underrated move. “With the 79th Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Malcolm Koonce, Linebacker from the University of Buffalo.”. Following the pick’s announcement, the...
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Toughest stretch of 2021 schedule

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough schedule in 2021 and we examine a stretch that looks to be the most difficult of...
NFLRaiders

Raiders Mailbag: What to expect this season after schedule reveal

"What's more important for the Raiders: having a fast start or having a strong finish?" In my opinion, both are extremely important, but my parents preached to me my whole life that it's not how you start, it's how you finish. These last two seasons, the Raiders have proven they...
NFLYardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Weeks 13-15 will decide season for Las Vegas Raiders

Over the last two seasons, the Raiders have really struggled to finish the season strong. They’ve been in the playoff hunt each year, but have fallen apart in the month of December. Unfortunately, their December schedule isn’t much easier this year with games at Kansas City, at Cleveland and against the Broncos in Weeks 13-15.
NFLYardbarker

Predicting All 17 Las Vegas Raiders Games

The 2021 NFL schedule is released, and with free agency for the most part over and the draft in the rearview mirror, it is finally time to start talking about the season. So after careful analysis, here is our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven far too early prediction. We will revisit this monthly as the season approaches, injuries happen, and trades evolve.
NFLYardbarker

Tyree Gillespie News

The Raiders have started signing members of their 2021 draft class. The team announced on Monday that they have signed fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey. Raiders Reinforce Secondary On Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft. Wherever former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is, he...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Raiders Sign Two Draft Picks

The Raiders announced on Monday they have signed fourth-round S Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round C Jimmy Morrissey to their rookie deals. The two are the first members of Las Vegas’ draft class to sign their deals. Round Player Pos. Note. 1 Alex Leatherwood G. 2 Trevon Moehrig S. 3 Malcolm...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders aren’t betting favorites to make playoffs

I know the Raiders won’t be Super Bowl contenders, but seriously?. Some odds were recently released, showing the longest odds for a team to reach the playoffs, and the Raiders are near the bottom. As of right now, only four teams have worse odds than Las Vegas to reach the playoffs.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders mailbag: How does the team’s offensive line stack up?

Phase two of the Raiders’ offseason program starts on Monday, which means players and coaches are allowed to get on the field for actual football work. Keep in mind, during this one-week period the offense and defense are separated. So no 11 on 11’s or 7 on 9 situations. In...
NFLRaiders

Raiders sign fourth-round pick S Tyree Gillespie

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick S Tyree Gillespie, the club announced Monday. Gillespie was selected with the 143rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 207-pound safety played in 41 games during four seasons at Missouri. Over his career, Gillespie recorded 146 tackles (107 solo), including 6.5 for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders pick in top-10 of recent PFF 2022 NFL Mock Draft

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 26: General Manager Mike Mayock of the Oakland Raiders of the North Team on the field before the start of the 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Mobile, Alabama. The North defeated the South 34 to 24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)