Millikin softball falls to top-seeded DePauw University in NCAA Regional Tournament

DECATUR — The Millikin softball team fell 4-2 to top-seeded DePauw on Friday in their second game of the NCAA Tournament, ending the Big Blue's season. Millikin got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second, starting with a walk drawn by junior Cassie Reed. Gretchen Gould put a second runner on for Millikin and the Big Blue loaded the bases with a walk issued to Lexus Tennison. Kailey Pulec knocked in a Big Blue run with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.