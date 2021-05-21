newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Millikin softball falls to top-seeded DePauw University in NCAA Regional Tournament

By HERALD, REVIEW
Herald & Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — The Millikin softball team fell 4-2 to top-seeded DePauw on Friday in their second game of the NCAA Tournament, ending the Big Blue's season. Millikin got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second, starting with a walk drawn by junior Cassie Reed. Gretchen Gould put a second runner on for Millikin and the Big Blue loaded the bases with a walk issued to Lexus Tennison. Kailey Pulec knocked in a Big Blue run with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

herald-review.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depauw University#Ncaa Tournament#Depauw University#College Baseball#Ncaa Regional Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#The Big Blue#Paige Price#Tigers#Belhaven University#Calvin College#Cciw#The Cciw Tournament#Carroll University 4 0#The Wheaton College Field#Jade Mejia Wick#Millikin Softball#Top Seeded Depauw#Junior Cassie Reed#Left Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Millikin softball makes history, wins CCIW Tournament Championship

DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- For the first time since 1990, the Millikin Big Blue softball team are CCIW Tournament champions. Belting out 11 hits and scoring eight runs, the Big Blue took down Illinois Wesleyan with ease Saturday afternoon thanks to a dominating performance on the mound by Aly Armstrong.
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Millikin men’s soccer to host ID camp in July

DECATUR -- Millikin University head men's soccer coach Paul Anderson and his staff will be hosting an ID camp for high school aged boys on July 10 at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur. The camp is a valuable opportunity for high school aged boys -- 9th-12th grade -- to...
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville baseball bounces back with big win

Stone Lambie went 3-for-4 with a double as the Jacksonville baseball team banged out 14 hits in a 15-1 win over Decatur MacArthur in Decatur Wednesday afternoon. Jacksonville exploded for eight hits in the first inning, then added two in the second and five in the third to end the game after four innings.