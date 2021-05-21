Unexplored 2 early access trailer shows off the pastel-toned Zelda and D&D vibes

newsbreak-logo
Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy is out now on Epic Games Store, and if the new trailer isn't enough to get you interested, maybe picking the game up for half off will be. Developer Ludomotion has been working on Unexplored 2 for a while - we took a look at it during PAX 2020, right before the pandemic shut the world down - and it's now ready to share the game with the world as an early access EGS exclusive. Unexplored 2's early access trailer shows off what you can already play in the current version of the game: creating your character, battling enemies, overcoming challenges, and embarking on a perilous journey to destroy a powerful artifact before it ruins your world.

