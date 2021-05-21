newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

Psycho Las Vegas announces revised 2021 lineup

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsycho Las Vegas have announced the revised lineup for the 2021 edition of the festival which will take place August 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The festival is now headlined by Danzig, Emperor and Down, and the 2021 lineup includes new additions like Cannibal Corpse, Exodus, Thievery Corporation, High on Fire, and The Sword, plus Ty Segall & Freedom Band who were on the canceled 2020 lineup, then off this year's and are now back.

