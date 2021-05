Yair Rodriguez has grown tired of hearing about how much he is supposedly ducking Zabit Magomedsharipov. Considered by many to be the Khabib vs. Ferguson of the UFC’s featherweight division, a fight between Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov just doesn’t seem destined to happen. After multiple cancellations, even Dana White recently had to throw in the towel and give up on the prospect of these elite featherweights coming together in a dream matchup. What has not escaped the attention of MMA fans, though, is that each cancellation has come from the Rodriguez end.