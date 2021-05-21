Claire George Dances Away the Pain on The Land Beyond the Light
Rarely has dance floor euphoria hurt as much as it does on Claire George's debut album The Land Beyond the Light. Sure, the record's woozy atmospherics and unhurried tempo recall something closer to Robyn's "Honey" or the lighter side of Thom Yorke's solo discography, but it's not hard to imagine some hazy dancefloor with pink and blue lights shining through the thick fog. There's more than a hint of melancholy in the music itself, but the driving and morose minor key piano chords frequently get obscured by the record's steady percussion keeping things moving along. It is dance music, after all.