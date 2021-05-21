Claire George Dances Away the Pain on The Land Beyond the Light

On her new single “Northern Lights,” Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Claire George attempts to reckon with memory. Not just her own specific memory, but the way memory exists entirely — the way it has a tendency to rot and crumble, eventually leaving us with just sketches of what we thought we originally knew. “I wrote ’Northern Lights’ about someone I loved and lost to opioid addiction. I wanted to eternalize the memories we shared before they became distant or distorted, as they do when you retell or revisit them,” she tells The FADER via email. “After they passed, they appeared regularly in my dreams. Waking up I would relive the loss and beg for an alternate reality.”