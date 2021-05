We are thrilled to announce the return of the Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival to downtown Middlesboro this October 1st and 2nd, 2021! For the first time in 40 years, it was cancelled last year. The staple event for downtown Middlesboro is something that folks across the region look forward to every year. Not only is there so much to do, with live music, tons of craft, food, and other vendors, car show, kids area, carnival, and so much much more…it’s completely FREE to enter (only thing that requires a paid ticket is the carnival). The event has been enjoyed by folks in the tri-state region for decades, and in the past few years has started to welcome in tourists from all over the nation. Situated in beautiful, historic downtown Middlesboro, in the shadow of the Cumberland Gap, the Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival is quintessential Appalachia in early autumn.