RECRUITING: Four-star 2022 OG George Maile puts USC in Top 5

Former USC running back Stephen Carr announced on Sunday that he is transferring to Indiana. He broke the news on his Twitter page. “I want to thank USC, Coach Helton and the entire coaching staff, the faculty and all my teammates over the years for believing in me, helping and allowing me the opportunity to live out a childhood dream of being a Trojan,” Carr wrote in a graphic attached to his post. “Playing in the Coliseum is one of the greatest things I have ever done in my life. Being able to play for and with my Trojan family, gave me the best experience and understanding of what the phrase “FIGHT ON” is truly about. Also, I’m proud to be a Trojan graduate! It’s all been a BLESSING. This experience has showed me more than I could’ve imagined and words cannot explain. I will never forget what was accomplished here, and I will never forget the great energy that moves through the campus of USC.