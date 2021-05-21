RECRUITING: Four-star 2022 OG George Maile puts USC in Top 5
Four-star 2022 Bingham High (UT) offensive guard George Maile put the Trojans among his final five schools on Friday. USC was by TCU, Oregon, UCLA and Baylor. "This has been my dream to go to college and play football. I've spent many early mornings, late nights, and plenty of hours working hard for it," Maile wrote prior to releasing his Top 5. "It's been my dream since I was in 3rd grade, it's now time for me to decide and I just want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way..."247sports.com