newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Upcoming Nathalie Emmanuel Movies: What’s Next For The Game Of Thrones And F9 Star

By Philip Sledge
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is no secret Game of Thrones helped kick off or take the careers of its stars to the next level during the HBO fantasy series’ epic eight-season run. And while the likes of Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington have gone on to have remarkable careers in film and television since joining the Game of Thrones cast way back when, one of the stars that doesn’t get talked about nearly enough (despite being in a few of the biggest movies of all time) is Nathalie Emmanuel, who first started playing the fan-favorite character Missandei back in Season 3.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Stephen King
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Kit Harington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upcoming Movies#Game Of Thrones#Fast And Furious#Movie Stars#Film Star#Hbo#Army Of Thieves Tbd#Army Of The Dead#Datura Studios#Sony Pictures#Charlize Theron#Thrones Star#F9#Multiple Horror Movies#The Game#Cinematic Feature Films#Hollywood#Director Justin Lin#Television#10th Installment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Is Suing Over A Set Of Photographs She Agreed To Take

Game of Thrones vet Emilia Clarke recently sparked fandom fervor with the colossal rumor that she might be joining the MCU on the TV side, but now the actress is making headlines for a completely different reason. It appears that Clarke has dropped a lawsuit on a magazine that she'd previously worked with for a photo shoot, with the images captured that day being the catalyst for why she's suing.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Why Game of Thrones Fans Think an Outlander Star Has Been Cast in the Prequel

Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On. From the Highlands to Westeros. The Game of Thrones prequel series, titled House of the Dragon, may've just welcomed a beloved Outlander star to its cast. Earlier this week, Reddit users circulated a photo where Graham McTavish, who is best known for playing Dougal Mackenzie in the Starz historical drama, appeared to be on the set of House of the Dragon.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

GOT’s Nathalie Emmanuel In A New Horror Film!

The former Game of Thrones star has landed a new role in a horror thriller titled The Bride. According to some American media, Nathalie Emmanuel was selected to star in this new film inspired by the universe of Dracula, alongside Garrett Hedlund ( Pan ). The thriller will be directed by Jessica M. Thompson, who is inspired by the classic Bram Stoker novel.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Chris Rock Movies: What's Ahead For The Comedian And Spiral Actor/Producer

This weekend, Chris Rock will rattle your nerves rather than tickle your funny bone with Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the latest addition to the long-spinning Saw franchise. Co-starring Max Minghella and Samuel L. Jackson, this horror title comes courtesy of Chris Rock himself, who came up with the idea of doing another Saw movie as a way to venture out as an actor. Clearly, the Fargo actor and SNL veteran is eager to branch away from familiar comedies and explore his developing talents as a dramatic actor. It's too early to know how Spiral fares compared to the previous Saw movies — many of which don't match the original's lightning-in-a-bottle (or darkly lit torture room) success. But it'll be interesting to see how Rock pushes himself moving forward — not only as an actor but as a writer/director, too, particularly following the critical success of Top Five.
MoviesObserver

Here Are All the Upcoming Star Wars Movies and Shows in the Works

Fortunes of fate change quickly in Hollywood and the winds of discourse seem to blow particularly hard when it comes to Star Wars. The franchise has endured a tumultuous run in recent years that have exceeded the highest of highs and plummeted to the lowest of lows. Lucasfilm delivered its...
TV Seriesasapland.com

“Game of Thrones” Replacements On The Horizon

It’s been two years since “Game of Thrones” ended in a hugely disappointing fashion, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of fans who had, until the final season, hailed the show as one of the greatest television series of all time. The producers of the show and owners of the copyright will soon have the opportunity to make up for that disaster with the prequel “House of the Dragon,” which has recently started filming in the UK. Former “Doctor Who” star Matt Smith is in one of the lead roles in that show, which should help to boost its appeal. It remains to be seen whether it will make up for the nadir of the end of its parent show, but at least they’re trying. However, it’s no the only possible “Game of Thrones” replacement on the horizon.
MoviesAmericajr.com

Movie Monday: Friday’s Upcoming Movie Releases for 5/21/2021

Look for these new movies to hit the box office on Friday, May 21, 2021:. “Dream Horse” Rated PG. 113 minutes. Biography, Comedy, Drama, Sport. -Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Sian Phillips; Director: Euros Lyn. “Zone 414” Not rated. Sci-Fi, Thriller. -Guy Pearce, Travis Fimmel, Colin Salmon, Ned Dennehy;...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Outlander's Graham McTavish And Sam Heughan Joke About Starring In The Game Of Thrones Prequel Together, But Now I Need It

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Fans have been loving hearing more about HBO's upcoming House of the Dragon, which is the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel. Even though several cast members had been previously confirmed, and we'd gotten to see some of them in character not long ago, there are likely to be many, many more characters and actors who will be revealed as we get closer to the debut of House of the Dragon. Luckily for Outlander fans, one actor who's now been confirmed is Graham McTavish, who played Dougal MacKenzie on the show. He and former co-star Sam Heughan recently joked about starring on the prequel together, but now I do want to see it!
MoviesPosted by
Parade

Schedule Your Next Family Movie Night with These Upcoming Films We Can't Wait to Watch

You don’t need to be a kid to enjoy an animated flick or Disney movie. And lucky for us, plenty are set to be released this year after Covid-19 saw a vast majority of films slated for 2020 postponed. For many families, going to the cinema is a cherished tradition that they were deprived of last year. However, with the vaccine rollout underway, we’re eagerly looking forward to returning to movie theaters, smelling that delicious scent of buttery popcorn and sitting down in a plush seat to enjoy a film on the big screen.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Woody Harrelson Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Venom: Let There Be Carnage Star

With over thirty years of experience in film and television, both comedic and dramatic, Woody Harrelson is one hard-working actor, and he's not looking to slow down anytime soon. The Oscar-nominated performer has a variety of movies and shows on the near horizon, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will premiere in September, The Man from Toronto in early 2022, and HBO's The White House Plumbers, which is now filming. Certainly, you'll be seeing a lot of Harrelson in the days ahead, and we're here to tell you everything that the ever-busy actor has in store. Here's what's coming up next!
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star joins Once Upon a Time bosses' new fairy tale show

Game of Thrones alum Toby Sebastian has joined the cast of Epic, the new fantasy show from the Once Upon a Time team. The ABC series – which is also set to star Modern Family's Sarah Hyland as a princess called Rose – will see the actor take on the role of her husband-to-be, Philippe, TVLine reports.
TV SeriesPalm Beach Interactive

Here's how to watch the 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming in 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Fire and blood reign once more. Game of Thrones’ tumultuous final season ended in 2019, but the story doesn’t end at George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire saga. In 2018, Martin released a book called Fire & Blood that documented the rise of the Targaryen family, and the book was quickly revealed to have been picked up for adaptation by HBO, under the title House of the Dragon.
MoviesComplex

Here’s What Critics Are Saying About the Long-Awaited ‘F9’

F9, which does indeed see matters of family being hashed out in space, doesn’t hit theaters here in the States until next month. Ahead of the film’s international premieres this week, however, fans have been given a glimpse at what returning director Justin Lin has in store for Dominic Toretto and company.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon

Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon reveals a new series with a ridiculous twist. Tomb Raider 2 is closer to fruition. Great news for fans of Disney’s The Owl House. Plus updates from Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Lightning’s swan song, and more. Spoilers away!. Pet Sematary 2. Deadline reports...