Upcoming Nathalie Emmanuel Movies: What’s Next For The Game Of Thrones And F9 Star

It’s been two years since “Game of Thrones” ended in a hugely disappointing fashion, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of fans who had, until the final season, hailed the show as one of the greatest television series of all time. The producers of the show and owners of the copyright will soon have the opportunity to make up for that disaster with the prequel “House of the Dragon,” which has recently started filming in the UK. Former “Doctor Who” star Matt Smith is in one of the lead roles in that show, which should help to boost its appeal. It remains to be seen whether it will make up for the nadir of the end of its parent show, but at least they’re trying. However, it’s no the only possible “Game of Thrones” replacement on the horizon.