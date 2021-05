BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all eclipse enthusiasts! The ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse is slated to occur early Wednesday morning. A lunar eclipse takes place when the moon is on the other side of the Earth as the sun. We often see a full moon when this particular phenomenon happens, but on the occasion that the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, an eclipse occurs. The Earth’s shadow causes the moon to take on a red tint to its appearance, which is why total lunar eclipses are often referred to as “blood moons.” This lunar eclipse will appear slightly larger than average since the moon will reach the closest point in its orbit around the Earth Tuesday night at 8:51 pm CDT.