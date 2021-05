BROWNWOOD – May 10, 2021 – Howard Payne University has announced the upcoming “In the Beginning and Beyond: A Study of Genesis 1-4,” a special online seminar to be held on six Wednesdays in May and June. Leading the study will be Dr. Donnie Auvenshine, HPU’s vice president for academic affairs and professor of Christian studies. The meetings will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on May 19 and 26 and June 2, 9, 23 and 30, hosted live through Zoom video conferencing. The seminar is free of charge and open to the public, but registration is required.