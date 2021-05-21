newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GW, Warhammer, 40K & Fantasy Minis Trivia Challenge

belloflostsouls.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Friday! Kick-off your weekend with this retro challenge for the old-schoolers out there. What ancient Games Workshop, 40K, and Warhammer minis are these?. ~Let’s see who the minis loremaster really is. Have a great weekend everybody!. Last week’s minis (L to R): Ork Bazooka Team (40K-RT), Dwarf Ratcatcher (WFRP),...

www.belloflostsouls.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Games Workshop#Gw#Warhammer Minis#Dwarf Ratcatcher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Hobbiesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Top List Of The Week – Dark Angels Score A Win

Let’s take a look at who’s winning, losing and this week’s top championship list in 40K – brought to you by BCP. We’re back with Best Coast Pairings to showcase the top list of the week for 40k. While the Tournament Scene has taken a hit due to the pandemic there are events happening. So, while the data set might be smaller than before (for now), we still wanted to bring these results to you. We still think folks should take all the recommended safety precautions if you are playing at an events – but if you’re going to play, you might as well have an idea about the current meta of 40k.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Check Out Hired Gun’s Action-Soaked Gameplay

Come get a closer look at some of the fast-moving combat and brutal weapons featured in the upcoming Necromunda: Hired Gun. A new trailer gives us a closer look at combat, loot, and mechanics featured Necromunda: Hired Gun. See what kind of worlds you’ll fight in, what weapons you’ll use, and best of all, how you’ll upgrade your bounty hunter and their cybernetically enhanced doggo, the Cyber-Mastiff. Let’s dive in.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Against the Drukhari – New Rising Stars

A series of new rising units are showing up to even the odds in the face of the 40K Drukhari tidalwave. We are seeing more and more tournaments start to pop up as many places are slowly returning to normal activities. Drukhari continue to do well. I believe that they have a 70% win rate at this point, but there are other aspects of the tournament scene that I want to look at. One good thing about the new edition is that many players are still working on what they think will work in their meta. I believe I have spoken before about how different areas can have a drastically different type of meta than another area.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Total War: Warhammer III Preview

The Total War: Warhammer series is full of absolutely insane battles when you look at it at a glance. Dinosaurs vs. magical elves, ratmen vs. sentient tree people, and hordes of undead mummies vs. a giant pirate ship that walks on two legs. But in Total War: Warhammer III, Creative Assembly is looking to up the ante by introducing a new type of battle that promises to be more epic in scope than any other entry in the franchise to date.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K BREAKING: Updated Ghazghkull Thraka Confirmed

Ghazghkull Thraka is back with an updated set of rules for 9th edition. Take a look. This image from a miniature assembly guide has been doing the rounds. It appears to be from a new repacked set of Ghazghkull Thraka. It is all over Reddit, and various forums. Updated Ghaz.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

‘Warhammer Roadshow’ USA Brings Back In Person Events Direct From GW

We need to talk about the Warhammer Roadshow from Games Workshop – what we know and what we don’t. This past Sunday Games Workshop announced they were going to launch some in person events with the Warhammer Roadshow USA. They also announced two Golden Daemon events. We’ve seen a lot of speculation about these things popping up online, but there really isn’t that much to go on – at least officially from Games Workshop. So let’s talk about these events and where they have been announced.
belloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Alpharius, Primarch of the XXth Legion

Today we delve into the byzantine web of lies and deceit that is the Primarch Alpharius, master of the XXth Legion. “Truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.” ~Proverb, Old Albia, M.2. Alpharius Omegon (also known as the Last Primarch or the...
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: The Fallen Rules Spotted

The Fallen Rules from the new White Dwarf have spotted, and they have some people scratching their heads. The new White Dwarf contains a big article about The Fallen. White Dwarf 464 seen below has a cover teasing an “Index Hereticus: The Fallen”. Right away that sounds like the Chaos version of the long-form Index Astartes articles we have seen lately on the Exorcists and the like. The past articles have been exemplary and included not only lavish background, but rules as well, normally in the form of Chapter Tactics, Warlord Traits, and Relics. Occasionally, you might see a named character.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K Next Week: Adeptus Mechanicus Get New Codex And Minis, New Astartes, New Necrons, And More

It is an avalanche of new 40K pre-order releases, with the Adeptus Mechnicus getting loads of new updates along with Marines, Necrons, and Lelith Hesperax. In the grim darkness of the distant future where there is only war, one faction is dedicated to manufacturing the weapons of the future by unearthing the technological secrets of the past. As much machine as mand, the Adeptus Mechanicus are devotees of the Omnissiah, and they are getting a massive wave of new releases this next weekend. Check it out.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40k: Warhammer Fest Wrap-Up – FTN

Warhammer Fest has concluded and there was a lot of new stuff – let’s talk about it!. We kick the show off by talking about the Orks and what they may mean for the range. It’s neat to see the more ‘savage’ side of the range. We discuss a little bit if this will functionally turn into a new way to play or will they be better off as a combined force with the legacy Orks. Probably a mix of both but hey, it’s fun to speculate.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: The Webway That Winds Behind Space And Time

Today Loremasters we discuss the ancient network that spans the galaxy, allowing those who possess its secrets to traverse the Imperium in seconds – the Webway. The Webway is a labyrinthine dimension utilised by the Eldar for faster-than-light travel. History of the Webway. This realm’s origins are traced to the...
RecipesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Challenges Fans to Make Eorzea Café Recipes

Square Enix has uploaded several recipes based on food from the real-life Eorzea Café and challenged fans to try and make them. You can see fans’ attempts in the replies on the Final Fantasy XIV Twitter post. The digital cooking class is part of Final Fantasy XIV’s Fan Festival, which streamed online from May 14 to 15.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Vulkan – Undying Lord of the Salamanders

Today Loremasters, gather round to learn of the most humble and perhaps human of the Primarchs – Vulkan. Vulkan was one of the twenty Primarchs created by the Emperor of Mankind. His Space Marine Legion was re-named the Salamanders in his honor. As with all the Primarchs, Vulkan inherited an aspect of his father. However, for him, this was the unique ability of being a perpetual, making him essentially immortal. Vulkan was able to regenerate fully from any injury, including a death that would vaporize him completely. During the Great Crusade, he gained a reputation for his empathy towards average humans as well as his craftsmanship abilities.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: The Alpha Legion Are The Last True Loyalists

Let’s talk about why the Alpha Legion might be the last Marines truly loyal to the Imperial Dream. It’s a common known fact that during the Horus Heresy the Legions split down the middle on the question of supporting the Emperor or Horus. Nine Legions stayed loyal, and nine betrayed the Imperium. For the 10,000 years since then, the survivors and their descendants have fought the Long War, as the traitors have become more and more corrupted by Chaos and the loyalists have evolved with the Imperium into a more ridid army. Among the most mysterious of the Traitor Legions are the Alpha Legion. So mysterious is this legion that we can’t even be sure they are traitors at all.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Three New ‘Combat Patrol’ Boxes – Pricing Breakdown

A Necron, Space Marine, and Ad Mech Combat Patrol walked into the Game Store – stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Alright folk, we’ve got three new Combat Patrol boxes coming this weekend for Pre-order. Are they going to be worth the price of admission? Each one clocks in at $140 USD – so let’s break these down and find out.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: What to Do With Commander Shadowsun

Today we look at the Supreme Commander of the Tau Empire forces, Commander Shadowsun – and what to do with her in 9th Edition. Commander Shadowsun is a unique character from the Tau codex who wears a custom battlesuit. Since she does not have XV8 armor like other Commanders, her statline is notably different in a number of places. She does come with the usual 8″ movement as well as weapon skill 3+ and ballistic skill 2+, but her strength and toughness are only four (rather than the usual five) since she is effectively a Stealth Suit. Her wounds value is likewise one lower than normal, coming in at five, although this is less unusual. The standard four attacks, nine leadership, and 3+ armor save round out the unit. Commander Shadowsun is accompanied by two unique drones, which have the standard drone statline; her whole unit comes in at 135pts, which is a fairly aggressive price given her suite of abilities.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Goatboy’s Warhammer 40k: Planning How To Win

Goatboy here. In 9th Edition the name of the game is figuring out how your army will win. Here’s how to do it. It isn’t just that you need to kill stuff you also need to figure out how to do things. This all revolves around the need to pick secondaries that you actually have a chance to scoring. You would think this is an easy thing – but sometimes getting the right mix of choices is a hard thing to do.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Cypher – Savior or Destroyer of the Imperium?

Today, we speak of the renegade legend even the Inquisition and the Dark Angels cannot pin down – Cypher. Cypher is a mysterious figure associated with the Dark Angels. Taking a pre-heresy title of office in The Order, his role was that of Keeper of Secrets and traditions. The current Cypher is said to be one of The Fallen.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: New 1/18 Action Figures Arrive Next Month

Games Workshop is expanding its Warhammer 40k action figure offerings once again. Joy Toy is an action figure creator/producer out of Hong Kong that specializes in 1/18th scale (their mechs are about 10″ tall, humans are around 4″). They’ve teamed up with Games Workshop for a new line of 40K figs that are detailed and hyper articulated. Based on their current line price could range from $35 to $65. They’re set to be available (or on pre-order) in June.