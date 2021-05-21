GW, Warhammer, 40K & Fantasy Minis Trivia Challenge

Today we look at the Supreme Commander of the Tau Empire forces, Commander Shadowsun – and what to do with her in 9th Edition. Commander Shadowsun is a unique character from the Tau codex who wears a custom battlesuit. Since she does not have XV8 armor like other Commanders, her statline is notably different in a number of places. She does come with the usual 8″ movement as well as weapon skill 3+ and ballistic skill 2+, but her strength and toughness are only four (rather than the usual five) since she is effectively a Stealth Suit. Her wounds value is likewise one lower than normal, coming in at five, although this is less unusual. The standard four attacks, nine leadership, and 3+ armor save round out the unit. Commander Shadowsun is accompanied by two unique drones, which have the standard drone statline; her whole unit comes in at 135pts, which is a fairly aggressive price given her suite of abilities.