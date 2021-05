The NBA G League Ignite team is expected to land its second high-profile commitment from the class of 2021 on Saturday as five-star shooting guard Jaden Hardy is planning to sign with the professional program, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hardy is considered the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings and has college offers from Kentucky and UCLA, among others. Hardy is scheduled to make an official announcement on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET.