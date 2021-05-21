newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

What To Expect When Cannabis Consumption Lounges Become More Common

By Andrew Ward
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, cannabis consumption lounges have been kept at bay, though lately pro-lounge legislation is becoming more prevalent in the legal cannabis marketplace. The tides are already turning in several cities like Ann Arbor, National City and Las Vegas. New York included cannabis club licenses in its recently passed adult-use legalization bill.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Legalization#Economy#Restaurants#Alcohol Consumption#Food Consumption#Marijuana Legalization#Increased Demand#Vp#Plnhf#Netflix Inc#Nflx#Holdings Inc#Las Vegas#Big Apple#Cannabis Lounges#Cannabis Operators#Consuming Cannabis#Cannabis Club Licenses#Public Consumption#Adult Use Cannabis
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Marijuana Policy Project: Adult-Use Cannabis 'Wise Investment' With $2.7B For States, Towns In 2020; Much More In 2021

As of May 2021, America's adult-use cannabis marketplaces collectively generated $7.9 billion in tax revenue, according to the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP). The report, which used figures from each legalized state, demonstrated how legal cannabis sales enhanced local tax bases and often funded various state services and programs, including social equity, reentry programs, public health initiatives and support for law enforcement.
Retailtheleafonline.com

New study: Cannabis retailers enforce age limits

A key concern expressed by “Stoners Against Legalization” – the faction attacking California’s 2016 legalization initiative, Proposition 64, as being “too strict” – was that it allows police to use underage “retail customers” to test cannabusiness compliance with ID checks and age limits. The Stoners labeled it entrapment and claimed that felony penalties were better than having to follow rules.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in May

There are two key things you should know about the cannabis industry, particularly in the U.S. First, it's still only in its early innings. Second, the potential market is huge. Those happen to be two characteristics that bode well for long-term investors. Some cannabis companies are in especially strong positions...
Retailarcamax.com

What Is The Timeline For Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In New York?

The first harvest could make its way into licensed retail stores and allow for the first adult-use cannabis sales to occur in September 2022. New York Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes estimates that the first legal sales will begin between 18 months and two years after the signing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which occurred on March 31, 2021. That means that the first legal sales would start between September 2022 and March 2023.
Industryava360.com

What Will it Take to Build a Truly Equitable Cannabis Industry?

With states such as New York, Virginia, Mexico, New Jersey, and New Mexico moving steadily toward various forms of cannabis decriminalization, legalization, and adult-use openness, many people will soon have more choices to consider regarding who and where they buy their products from. But what cannabis consumers may not know is that melanated people face excessive hurdles when it comes to starting a cannabis business, due to deeply embedded racism, which has left the current industry overwhelmingly white while the war on drugs continues to disproportionately affect Black and brown people.
MarketsBenzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Aurora Cannabis CEO Talks 2021 Plans, Focus On The Key Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 25, 2021. The Canadian cannabis giant confirmed Monday it had finalized the transfer of its stock exchange listing to NASDAQ from NYSE, as part of its business transformation plan and cost efficiency initiatives, which the company announced last year.
Food & DrinksPosted by
SELF

Weed Edibles: 8 Things to Know Before You Try Ingestible Cannabis Products

The wild world of weed edibles is vast—and continues to grow. There are gummies, brownies, cookies, hard candies, mints, drinks, capsules, dissolvable tablets, and more. Exploring all these options can be a fun adventure, but edibles can also be intimidating because their effects last so much longer than when cannabis is inhaled. And once you ingest them, there’s no turning back. So here’s what you need to know before diving in.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Culture And The Fight For Free Weed

Amongst the long term cannabis advocates and users that I have filmed across the six years since I jumped into cannabis content/films, there is a strongly held belief that the relationship with the plant itself is of just as much medicinal value as the cannabinoids to be found in its flower. I know lots of home growers who all say the same thing. In fact, I believed in it so much it drove me to make a documentary series about a rookie gardener learning to grow. Or rather, one about teaching a Vietnam veteran named Al to do so legally at home in a nine-episode docu-serial called VETSGROW. But what happens if you can’t “grow your own”? Not everyone has the time, space or money to grow their own medicine at home, some people may not even be able to through injury or disability. Even though I can attest to how relatively easy it is, people have lives, and not all of them fit tending a cannabis garden.
Politicsthefreshtoast.com

Why Are So Many Municipalities Opting Out Of Their State’s Adult-Use Cannabis Marketplace?

Sources say it’s too early to tell if municipal opt-outs will remain an option for reluctant municipalities, with many uncertain how they will shake out in the future. Although 16 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. have legalized adult-use cannabis, numerous municipalities, towns and cities are declining to participate in their state’s legal marijuana programs. One of the results of these opt-outs is that residents needing or wanting cannabis are obliged to travel to surrounding areas to obtain it.
EconomyPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York’s marijuana tax might not be the nation’s highest. But it may be the most complex

New Yorkers can generally count on almost every type of state tax to be among the highest in the country. And many things the state does are often pretty complicated. Take New York’s scheme for taxing recreational marijuana, which became legal month but probably won’t become available for legal sale until some time next year. The state’s proposed marijuana tax is above the average for the 15 or so states that have legalized it so far, many experts say, but it’s not the highest. (Washington state currently takes that honor.)
LifestylePosted by
Benzinga

Traveling With Weed In The US: Everything You Should Consider

Whether you're embarking on a hazy journey to a state where adult-use cannabis is legal, or trying to decipher the marijuana laws of interstate travel, knowing the ins and outs that come with traveling with weed can be the difference maker between a trip to paradise and a vacation nightmare.
Nevada StateKOLO TV Reno

Consuming cannabis: could we see lounges in Nevada?

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Making marijuana more mainstream. “People come (to Nevada) to use cannabis,” said lobbyist, Will Adler. “Where do they use it? How do they use it? Hopefully (Assembly Bill 341) solves the conundrum.”. On Saturday the Ways and Means Committee of the Nevada State Assembly looked...
Industrythefreshtoast.com

Marlboro Maker Is Eying Cannabis Industry, Like It Or Not

We’re going out on a limb and saying that if Philip Morris is looking beyond smoking to stay better situated in the market, there’s probably a reason for it. Ever since cannabis legalization started taking hold across the United States, advocates have spun a wealth of concerns shrouded in conspiracy theories about how their precious plant would one day be owned by the tobacco companies.