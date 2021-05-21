Your New Superpower – The Language of Mindfulness
Wouldn't it be nice to handle conflicts more easily or communicate more effectively?. By learning mindful communication skills, you can turn ordinary conversations into extraordinary and valuable experiences. Discover how mindfulness changes the conversation to help connect authentically, listen deeply, and have better outcomes personally and professionally. This new and better conversation is The Language of Mindfulness. Mindfulness coach and TEDx speaker (2021), Brett Hill offers advice on how mindful communication can have a positive impact on our relationships and improve our life.literock969.com