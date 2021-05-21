newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Your New Superpower – The Language of Mindfulness

By Robin Stoloff
Posted by 
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wouldn't it be nice to handle conflicts more easily or communicate more effectively?. By learning mindful communication skills, you can turn ordinary conversations into extraordinary and valuable experiences. Discover how mindfulness changes the conversation to help connect authentically, listen deeply, and have better outcomes personally and professionally. This new and better conversation is The Language of Mindfulness. Mindfulness coach and TEDx speaker (2021), Brett Hill offers advice on how mindful communication can have a positive impact on our relationships and improve our life.

literock969.com
Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Superpower#Mindfulness#Tedx#Life Skills#Conversation#Discover#Tedx#Advice#Conflicts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
KidsLewiston Morning Tribune

Commentary/Out of My Mindfulness: Reassuring your little worrier in troubled times

This past year has caused some spikes on the worry-o-meter for most of us, including kids. Parents have noticed an increase in fear-based behaviors and are reaching out for ways to support their children in challenging times. As a childhood worrier myself, I wish my younger self was taught some of the mindfulness resources that parents have access to today. There are many healing strategies parents can use to support kids (and themselves) when they notice anxious thoughts and actions taking hold and beginning to affect daily life.
Mental HealthThe Post and Courier

"Be Kind to Your Mind"

May is Mental Health Month. Mental health agencies and organizations around the nation will bring attention to the various ways that mental illness affects people's daily lives. The past year has been a trying one because of COVID-19. For many of us, it was almost impossible for us to leave our homes for fear of contracting COVID-19. This fear often led to increased anxiety and depression. Waccamaw Center for Mental Health never closed its doors. We wanted to make sure all who wanted help could get help. We were able to provide secure telehealth services to those who were not comfortable with coming into the clinic.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Three ways to discover the power of your mind

“Childhood experiences growing up in Assam, India through civil conflict India taught me to be resilient”. In today’s episode of The Curryup Leadership Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact, I talk to the wizard of the mind, Naheed Khan. She is a change architect and a futurist, who believes that the future is more than you think and she helps you create it.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Calm Your Anxious Mind with One Word

Cue-controlled relaxation pairs a word with a relaxation technique through classical conditioning. Relaxation techniques include paced breathing, mindfulness, and progressive muscle relaxation. Developing this skill often requires daily practice. My mind loves worst-case scenarios. And yours might too. Our brains are hard-wired to protect us, which means they are hard-wired...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

5 Ways To Use Your Subconscious Mind To Overcome Negativity

The subconscious mind refers to the parts of the brain that you’re not fully aware of but hold thoughts, feelings, and ideas that influence your conscious mind and subsequent actions. It’s a confusing part of the brain as you may not even realize how much it affects your behavior, and trying to understand it can be a challenging quest.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Tips For Learning A New Language As An Adult

A woman studying at a computer.Vlada Karpovich/Pexels. Many people associate learning a new language with adults with the difficulty and frustration of relearning everything from scratch. But it doesn't have to be that way. There are many ways you can learn a new language without feeling like you're starting from ground zero again.
FitnessHarvard Health

Can mindfulness change your brain?

Much has been written about the benefits of mindfulness. There is research suggesting it can counter stress, relieve chronic pain, and even improve aspects of mood, thinking, and memory. But how does it actually work? Does mindfulness actually produce detectable changes in the brain?. Mindfulness improves attention. In a recently...
Internetmediapost.com

Salespeople: Mind Your Manners -- And Maybe Use LinkedIn

Over the years, I’ve routinely returned to a topic that always sparks interest. Sometimes that interest gets some readers mad at me, while other times it gets me some happy emails and comments in the section below. The topic is, of course, salespeople and the tactics they use to reach...
Mental HealthKTEN.com

7 Hacks to Reprogram Your Subconscious Mind That Could Save Your Life

Originally Posted On: 7 Hacks to Reprogram Your Subconscious Mind That Could Save Your Life | Vaultofsuccess. The ability of our Reprogram our subconscious mind is more powerful then we think, it holds this inner force which drives the way we behave by doing things that fit our self-concept and program. The brain itself is a complicated system that is hard to untangle how it works and we will be surprised to know that the outcome of the behavior of the subconscious mind is a result of what we absorb and think most of the time.
Mental Healthwikihow.com

How to Look After Your Mind and Body

Learning how to look after both our minds and our bodies can help keep us healthy and happy for much longer. But looking after yourself isn’t always easy, especially with jobs, school, and responsibilities. Fortunately, there are tons of little ways you can change up your routine to prioritize your mental and physical health. Keep reading for a list of ways you can achieve a healthy body and a healthy mind.
MusicPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Jumble puzzle to challenge your mind

Jumble puzzle to challenge your mind: Answers below. The railroad hired a new CEO to help get its business – BACK ON TRACK. © 2021 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC. For mental fitness and fun, we present Boomer Brain Games for baby boomers, a mix of puzzles and quizzes to stimulate your mind and your sense of joy. We offer classic games such as Jumble and Boggle, a cartoon caption contest, and crossword puzzles and trivia quizzes with a hearty dose of baby boomer pop culture.
Mental HealthGrowing Leaders

Three Steps To Practice Mindfulness During Testing Season And Teach It To Your Students

If you are in any field relating to education, it is likely that both you and your students are quite familiar with one or all of these terms. This past year has been a challenge for us all. Students have been pushed and pulled in many different ways. Teachers have been stretched and stressed, and, at the same time, our society today is learning how to better listen and have empathy for one another. Whew!
Healthmindful.org

How to Make Inquiry Part of Your Mindfulness Practice

Beneath every stressful emotion sits a thought—a thought that may or may not actually be true. Once you question the validity of the thought, the accompanying stress in the mind and body starts to fall away. That’s the basic insight of inquiry. The power of inquiry arises from the fact...
TV ShowsPosted by
Hacker Noon

Put Your Binge-Watching Habit to Use and Learn a Language

2020 was the year people discovered new hobbies at home: baking, exercise, art, or maybe even cleaning (if you could consider that a hobby). With weeks, months, and even in some places nearly a year of lockdown requirements due to the pandemic, the world has moved every aspect of everyday life back into the home.
Mental Healththeapeiron.co.uk

Your Mind is Not Confined To A Body

Going beyond skull and skin as we venture towards the extended mind. Where is your mind? When I was younger, I’d imagine a smaller version of myself residing in a control room in my brain. This mini-homunculus was my mind and my sense of self. But this felt like an unsatisfying explanation. After all, I couldn’t feel the location of my mind, like I would other body parts.
ScienceThrive Global

Treat your mind, treat your pain

Someone once told me “You are not your pain,” which was eye-opening for me as it was sometimes tough to separate myself from the pain I live in. Born and raised in Kuwait, I lived in the luxury and safety of a social healthcare system. However, when I broke my femur in half playing soccer in ninth grade, three surgeries and a year of physical therapy was not enough to heal the pain. Two decades later, I found a way out from the grip of that pain.
Posted by
Bill Abbate

How to Work in the Garden of Your Mind

What are the weeds of life? Much writing in the past puts forth the analogy of the mind and the garden. However, as we move further away from being an agrarian society, we lose touch with its meaning.
Chester County, PAMyChesCo

5 Hobbies to Keep Your Body and Mind Healthy and Happy

As the pandemic continues to restrict many of the places you are able or inclined to go, finding ways to stay active is important for keeping the body and mind healthy and happy. Here are some ideas for new hobbies to try. Learn a language: Bonjour! ¡Hola! With an array...