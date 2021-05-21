High School Junior Scoot Henderson Skipping Senior Year to Join the G League

In this Franz Wagner NBA Draft Profile, we’ll break down some of Michigan wing’s strengths and weaknesses and what makes him such an interesting prospect. He showed flashes of brilliance in his two years at Michigan, especially his sophomore year on a top-seeded team who shocked many all year. Wagner was a big reason for that as he definitely took that patented sophomore year leap and was able to show off numerous aspects of his game. He struggled in the NCAA Tournament this year but he was excellent yet streaky throughout the regular season.