newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

High School Junior Scoot Henderson Skipping Senior Year to Join the G League

By Austin Reed
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

G League Ignite has been growing momentum and it’s seemed to hit another level with the decision of Scoot Henderson. Henderson is a high school junior who is skipping his senior year to join the G League Ignite team, becoming the youngest professional basketball player in U.S basketball history. Henderson was a top ten player in the class of 2022 and has graduated a year early to satisfy the G league requirements.

defpen.com
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Junior High School#Senior Year#Join The G League#G League Ignite#Thereal013#U S Basketball History#U S Basketball History#Top Notch Explosiveness#Shamscharania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
NBA
News Break
G League
News Break
Education
News Break
NBA G League
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Reacting to the decommitment of Emoni Bates

No. 1 overall recruit in 2022, Emoni Bates decommitted from Michigan State on Friday, and here are some reactions, including from Michigan basketball’s Hunter Dickinson. It has long been expected that Emoni Bates, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class wouldn’t play college basketball, despite being committed to Michigan State.
Oklahoma StateWoodward News

College softball: OU, OSU will host Super Regionals

When Oklahoma resumes play in the NCAA softball draw Friday at Marita Hynes Field, it will be doing it against a team that had to work significantly harder than it did to get there. When Oklahoma State resumes action, also on its home turf Friday, they’ll do so against a Big 12 foe they dominated earlier this season.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Report: No. 3 prospect Jaden Hardy to skip college, play in G League

Jaden Hardy, a five-star prospect, will turn down college offers and sign with Ignite of the NBA G League, The Athletic reported. The 6-foot-4 combo guard said he will announce his decision Saturday at 9:30 p.m. on Instagram. The 247Sports composite ranks Hardy as the nation's No. 3 player in...
Ohio Statebuckeyextra.com

Former coaches praise pending Ohio State hire Tony Skinn's abilities

In hiring Tony Skinn to fill out his coaching staff, Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann is taking a little leap of faith. Skinn, who spent the last six seasons split evenly between Louisiana Tech and, most recently, Seton Hall, has no direct ties to the Buckeyes, to Holtmann’s coaching tree or to most of Big Ten territory.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Another top recruit is skipping college to play in G League

The high school-to-G League pipeline continues to gain attention from NBA prospects, with the league landing one of its biggest young stars yet. As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, five-star recruit Jaden Hardy, a top-five prospect in the Class of 2021, will skip college and sign with the G League Ignite team. Hardy had scholarship offers from a number of leading schools, including Kentucky, but passed on all of them to turn professional.
NBABleacher Report

Report: 5-Star Jaden Hardy Skips NCAA, Will Sign NBA G League Ignite Contract

Jaden Hardy will skip college and sign with the NBA G League Ignite, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The 5-star guard had offers from dozens of schools, including Kentucky, UCLA, Oregon and Arizona, before deciding to go pro. Hardy is considered the No. 3 overall prospect...
Texas Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Texas Longhorns RB commit will skip high school senior season

Jaydon Blue, a Texas Longhorns four-star football commit, won't play the sport during his upcoming high school senior year. In his Thursday afternoon Twitter announcement, Blue said, in part: "Football is a brutal sport, and the wear and tear associated with the RB position is undeniable. I plan to take this time to focus on my academics while enhancing my off the field training/ rehab regimen.
NBAsportzweekly.com

Scoota Henderson turns down Auburn to sign with G-League

Another top secondary school select is taking his abilities to the G-League, this time diverting down a proposal from the Auburn Tigers. Scoota Henderson is positioned as the No. 12 generally speaking possibility in the class of 2022. In any case, he has now chosen to rename to the 2021 class where he is positioned now positioned No. 10 generally speaking.
High Schoolgothenburgleader.com

Gothenburg High School Host to Junior High State Track Meet

Gothenburg High School was the host site of the Nebraska Championship Track Meet on May 15, when the top 24 junior high competitors in each event arrived at GHS to compete against the best in the State. The Swedes competed well, medaling in 12 events. Nebraska State Championship Meet. May...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Skipping high school (and college) for new pro basketball league is a win-win for everybody | Commentary

The knee-jerk reaction among traditional, old-school sports fans will be that this is a horrible idea; that two Orlando teenagers who are skipping their final two years of high school to play in a new professional basketball league are making a monumental mistake that will be devastating and detrimental to their development. Those fans couldn’t be more wrong. The Orlando Sentinel’s Buddy ...
NBAPosted by
defpen

2021 NBA Draft Combine Attendees Must be Fully Vaccinated

After having a mostly virtual process in 2020, the NBA will resume the in-person process with the 2021 NBA Draft Combine. To ensure the safety of the prospects, the league has informed that all team and league personnel has to be fully vaccinated if they want to attend the event unless it is justified by a medical or religious reason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NBAPosted by
defpen

Indiana Pacers speed past Hornets in first play-in game

The Indiana Pacers demolished their opponents last night. In the first look at the NBA’s new play-in tournament format, one team was ready and the other…not so much. The 10-seed Charlotte Hornets were no match for the 9-seed. Behind the play of Domantas Sabonis and eight players with 12+ points each, this was quite the show from Indiana.
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

Beloit junior high girls win NCAA League Championship

ELLSWORTH – The Beloit Jr. High 7th grade girls track team ended their season at the NCAA League meet on Tuesday, May 11, with the League Championship title. The 8th grade girls and 8th/7th grade boys all finished second overall as teams behind Southeast of Saline. For the 7th grade...
NBAPosted by
defpen

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Franz Wagner

In this Franz Wagner NBA Draft Profile, we’ll break down some of Michigan wing’s strengths and weaknesses and what makes him such an interesting prospect. He showed flashes of brilliance in his two years at Michigan, especially his sophomore year on a top-seeded team who shocked many all year. Wagner was a big reason for that as he definitely took that patented sophomore year leap and was able to show off numerous aspects of his game. He struggled in the NCAA Tournament this year but he was excellent yet streaky throughout the regular season.
Basketballchatsports.com

Auburn basketball fans react to Scoot Henderson’s G-League deal

Henderson, Auburn Tigers men's basketball, NBA G League, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Bruce Pearl, Jalen Green, National Basketball Association, Ian Henderson. Auburn basketball Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports. The Auburn basketball team has been on fire in the recruiting process lately, picking up major talent from the NCAA transfer...
High Schoolthevillagereporter.com

Hilltop Junior High & High School Students Of The Month For April

HILLTOP JUNIOR HIGH … Front Row Left to Right: Alaina Russell, Aidden Johnson, Brooklyn Kuszmaul, and Hayden JoHantgen. Back Row Left to Right: Cameron Schlosser, Carson Jennings, and Shawntia Wagner. HILLTOP FRESHMAN & SOPHOMORES … Front Row Left to Right: Jayma Bailey, Joscelyn Layman, Madison Brown, Emily Serrano, Maggie Wheeler,...