High School Junior Scoot Henderson Skipping Senior Year to Join the G League
G League Ignite has been growing momentum and it’s seemed to hit another level with the decision of Scoot Henderson. Henderson is a high school junior who is skipping his senior year to join the G League Ignite team, becoming the youngest professional basketball player in U.S basketball history. Henderson was a top ten player in the class of 2022 and has graduated a year early to satisfy the G league requirements.defpen.com