Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI) slammed his congressional colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. During an interview Meijer gave on Sunday to CNN’s Dana Bash, he was asked about how Greene recently went off on mask-wearing rules for the House of Representatives, saying they were “exactly the type of abuse” that Jewish people faced in Nazi Germany. Bash asked Meijer what this says about the Republican Party since Greene makes these kinds of comments on a regular basis, yet she faces “really no backlash from Republican leaders.”