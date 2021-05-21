Who Will Win Eurovision 2021?

For the last six years, Australia has been permitted to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest. And for the last six years, every viewing party in the country has therefore played host to a single question: how come Australia are in the Eurovision Song Contest?It’s partly rooted in a common misconception. Eurovision doesn’t actually have much to do with Europe, which is why, of the many indignities brought upon by Brexit, the UK’s presence at the annual competition was never under threat. But the rules of Eurovision participation are also deliberately vague, which explains why we’re left confused about...