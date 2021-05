Whitney Pastorek was surprised when she received a surprise medical bill for more than $400 from a radiologist whose name she didn't recognize. She'd recently had a mammogram, and for that screening test she went to the same in-network facility she visited annually. She called her insurance company and learned that while the hospital where she checked in, disrobed, and had her scan taken was in her insurance network, the radiologist who read the test—whom she never saw and didn't know about—was out of network. Hence the big bill.