How to Improve Your Editing Skills…And Your Songs
In the earliest days of recording, there was essentially one way to ensure you left the studio with a good product—you came in and performed flawlessly. If there was even a minor miscue along the way, you and everyone else on the session would need to start all over again. With the arrival of multitrack tape, suddenly engineers could cherry pick from different takes and complete a master by stitching together the best parts. This required putting the tape on an editing block, gently moving the reel back & forth to isolate the position, making a cut in the tape using a sharp utility knife, then joining the pieces together again using special splicing tape. As you can imagine, the process was not for the faint of heart, and over the years certain studio pros gained a reputation for their editing sleight of hand.www.bmi.com