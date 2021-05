A resolution was reportedly presented at a recent Rockland County legislature meeting, and then pulled, that would have increased capital spending so that the Sain Building in New City could be demolished. That’s according to Minority Leader Lon Hofstein, who said legislature chairman Alden Wolfe put the resolution forward without specific dollar figures, or ideas about the future use for the property. Hofstein told “The Morning Show” yesterday, the timing of the proposed resolution could not have been worse…