Maine State

The Summer For Classic Rock! The Updated Concert Calendar for Maine Concert Goers

By The Captain
Posted by 
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a bit of a reshuffle this week with concert announcements We added in a Dead and Co show, but had to reschedule a couple of the Fenway Shows. The Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett extravaganza moves to 2022, as well as Aerosmith. Things are heating up in Maine, get ready for more show announcements at The State Theatre, Aura, Portland House of Music, and all our great local music venues.

CollegesPosted by
101.9 The Rock

School of Rock: 25 Rock Musicians With College Degrees

It's often assumed that a prerequisite of rock 'n' roll stardom is being a college dropout. A typical rock musician is viewed as someone who flunked out of school and entered the adult world with no real qualifications or plans. That's not always the case, and, to be fair, there is some truth to that belief: Many artists have indeed skipped college or spent a semester or two in school only to realize they wanted to spend their lives making music.
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Your Kids Will Love The New Children’s Museum Opening in Portland, Maine Next Month

The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine has been a southern Maine institution for generations and has been a fixture on Free Street since the early 90s. They outgrew the space and had their sights set on a brand new facility at Thompson's Point and broke ground mere months before the start of the pandemic. Despite the crazy last year the work never slowed down and the opening date for the new and incredibly impressive facility has been announced.
FestivalPosted by
101.9 The Rock

2021 Rock + Metal Festival Guide

A music festival season unlike any other awaits us this summer and fall. As businesses come back from the pandemic, festivals, too, are navigating the tricky business of how to return. That means some are holding back and waiting for 2022. But a healthy amount of rock and metal festivals in the United States and elsewhere are coming back full force — or as close to it as possible — in 2021.
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Drops Sixth ‘Mammoth WVH’ Song ‘Mammoth’

Wolfgang Van Halen has just released "Mammoth," the sixth song off his forthcoming self-titled debut album under the Mammoth WVH moniker. The track follows the release of the previous Mammoth WVH tracks "Distance," "You're to Blame," "Don't Back Down," "Think It Over" and "Feel," which should provide fans with a fair snapshot of what to expect from the full 14-song record.
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Artist Dom Colizzi Releases A New Song

One of the great things about the State of Maine is the number of terrific bands and music artists are originally from the state. Maybe it's the fresh air. Maybe it's the majestic coastline or the thick forests. Whatever the reason, there is something about the state that makes it the ideal place for musicians to develop their talent.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...