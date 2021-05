With a jam-packed agenda at their last regular meeting before the public vote on the $122.98 million proposed Rome City School District budget and Board of Education elections, current members of the board hashed out plans for the replacement of the Rome Free Academy roof, which officials said is literally falling off the building; a revised schedule for the school’s Junior Prom; allowing more spectators at district athletic contests; and a new principal for Gansevoort Elementary School among other business during the three-hour meeting.