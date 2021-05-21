Apple TV+’s ‘1971’ Looks at a Revolutionary Year in Music

When the world lost its Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on August 16, 2018, it felt, for many, like losing a beloved family member. The massive outpouring of tributes—many from fellow music artists, and fans who grew up on the Detroit legend, amplified her impact on global music culture. And to this day—that extremely long-running, televised home-going service, which honored her through music, a controversial eulogy, and various tributes and respect paid by the likes of former American Presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, legendary music artists like Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, and so many other notable and varied famous people, remains one of the most sincere and striking displays of the black church tradition, that I’ve ever seen on TV. It was fitting, to me, that even in death, the Queen of Soul knew how to make a diva’s exit.