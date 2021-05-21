newsbreak-logo
Apple TV+’s ‘1971’ Looks at a Revolutionary Year in Music

By Gary Graff
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 2 days ago
Calling any one year the most important in music history is a daring endeavor. But the creative team behind Apple TV+'s 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, an eight-episode documentary series debuting today, is confident it has the goods to support that claim. "It's subjective, but I think by...

