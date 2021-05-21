newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Manitoba premier asks federal government for health workers in COVID-19 battle

By Canadian Press
moosejawtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG — Manitoba is asking the federal government for dozens of health-care workers to help fight rising COVID-19 numbers. Manitoba needs up to 50 critical care nurses, 20 respiratory therapists and up to 50 contact tracers from Statistics Canada, Premier Brian Pallister said after talking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

