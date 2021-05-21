Are Your Songs Too Repetitious – or Not Repetitious Enough?

There has been this song melody stuck in my head for the past couple of months and I have tried and tried to remember the name of it and the lyrics. I know that it was a popular song from the 90s, so that was where I began my search. If it was from the 90s that meant it had to be one of those quirky alt-pop singers, like Jewel, Natalie Merchant, or someone like that. I looked up the song list from Natalie Merchant and came up empty. It was none of those. Maybe it wasn't Natalie Merchant's voice, could it have been someone else like Natalie Imbruglia? (I was certain that the song stuck in my head was by someone named Natalie.)