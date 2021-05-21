Marvel Preview: Heroes Reborn: Young Squadron #1

The Marvel Universe is flexible and can change tone depending on where the writer is looking to advance the source material. Celebrated Marvel writer Jason Aaron is returning for a crossover series referencing an older Marvel event of the same name entitled “Heroes Reborn.” Aaron is one of the most celebrated writers currently at the publisher so it feels natural for him to extend his talent towards a larger audience with this series. The premise behind the event is interesting as Aaron is imagining what the world would be like if there were no Avengers and The Squadron Supreme are Marvel’s premiere heroes.