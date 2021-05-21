Balow: Wyoming should stand for honest and comprehensive social studies education

The Texas Public Policy Foundation applauds the passage of HB 1468, a crucial bill that would increase the flexibility and choices for parents, teachers, and students statewide, choices that are sorely needed in the Texas school system. Amendments to this important piece of legislation from the Senate Education Committee have only served to strengthen the bill, including K-12 students and asynchronous learning options, further increasing the number of education options for students and their families. However, there is still some room for improvement, changes that would increase the level of flexibility and educational freedom that this legislation has already made significant strides in providing.