newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Balow: Wyoming should stand for honest and comprehensive social studies education

By Jillian Balow
Star-Tribune
 5 days ago

Take notice, Wyoming. Two weeks ago, the Biden administration proposed a rule that, among other things, attempts to transform a long-standing grant program aimed at improving U.S. History and Civics education in K-12 into a push to divide our students and country. The program is voluntary and prioritizes states that teach concepts rooted in Critical Race Theory, or CRT, for grant funding. Among others, it names the New York Times “1619 Project” and CRT theorist and author, Ibram X. Kendi. This is problematic for two reasons: (1) the federal government should not be pushing specific curriculum onto states and (2) it attempts to normalize controversial political theory as the foundation of K-12 History and Civics instruction.

trib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming Legislature#Education And Schools#National Curriculum#School Education#Critical Race Theory#Crt#The New York Times#K 12 History And Civics#Americans#Marxists#The 1619 Project#Equal Protection#Social Studies#Democratic#New York Times#Public Instruction#Specific Curriculum#Teaching Content#Students#Teachers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
ScienceUrban Milwaukee

Public School Curriculum Transparency Legislation Key to Battling Politics in the Classroom

The News: A new report from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) is urging the adoption of curriculum transparency legislation to arm parents and taxpayers with the ability to access and review controversial curriculum material in public schools. WILL recently issued identical open records requests to nine large Wisconsin school districts and experienced, first-hand, the cost, time, and difficulty of accessing curriculum material.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Larkin and Petry: To stem suicides, Wyoming should support a "National Warrior Day"

Qur bravest Americans need greater and immediate connection to save them from suicide. That is the message we as U.S. veterans -- who have dealt very personally with suicide -- are taking to Congress and members of the Biden administration. Our organization and other like-minded groups are pressing policymakers in Washington, D.C. to establish an annual National Warrior Call Day to draw attention to those service members and vets, who may be perilously disconnected from teammates, family, friends and support systems.
EducationJamestown Sun

Gov. Kristi Noem calls on public universities to engender 'profound love of country,' casts doubt on college civics curriculum

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota's Gov. Kristi Noem released a scathing letter Tuesday, May 25, to the Boards of Regent, who oversee the state's public university system, warning them that South Dakotan "will soon face many of the same forces that have wrecked other states' education systems" lest the public colleges recommit to what she called "honest, patriotic" education.
Pierre, SDhubcityradio.com

Governor Noem asks Board of Regents to preserve honest, patriotic education

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem asked the South Dakota Board of Regents to set policies that preserve honest, patriotic education throughout South Dakota’s institutions of higher learning. You can read the her letter, which was sent to each individual member of the Board, here. “As governor, I...
U.S. PoliticsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Balow: Biden administration shouldn't be pushing Critical Race Theory

Take notice, Wyoming. Two weeks ago, the Biden administration proposed a rule that, among other things, attempts to transform a longstanding grant program aimed at improving U.S. history and civics education in K-12 into a push to divide our students and country. The program is voluntary and prioritizes states that teach concepts rooted in Critical Race Theory, or CRT, for grant funding.
Educationtodayskccr.com

South Dakota To Start Social Study Revisions In June

PIERRE — The process to revise South Dakotas social studies content will start next month. State Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson told the state Board of Education Standards last week the review committee has been formed.. Sanderson says the results of that review will come back to the board next...
EducationPosted by
K2 Radio

Wyoming Governor Introduces Members for Education Advisory Group

According to a press release, Governor Mark Gordon has announced the members of his K-12 Education advisory group. The group, Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group, is tasked with studying and developing recommendations to improve Wyoming's primary and secondary education. Gordon said:. "Wyoming’s future is intertwined...
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Wyoming governor announces new education advisory committee

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced a 10-person advisory committee tasked with re-imagining the state's K-12 education system. The Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE, committee will gather input from residents on what they want the education system to include, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday. Gordon, a Republican, said none of the members represent specific education-focused interest groups.
EducationCody Enterprise

LETTER: Three cheers for Superintendent Balow

I could not be more proud of the courageous stand Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow took in defying the introduction of the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory in Wyoming schools. As a Sheridan County School District No. 3 school board member and mother of two future Wyoming...
Wyoming Statemsuexponent.com

Wyoming governor announces education task force members

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday who he has charged with re-imagining the state’s K-12 education system. The 10-person committee includes one former and two current lawmakers, a Cheyenne attorney, a Green River businessman, a Gillette-based tech entrepreneur, a state employee, an education advocate each from Casper and Cheyenne, and a Sheridan County superintendent.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Gordon tasks ‘RIDE’ group to address Wyoming K-12 education challenges

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office said on Wednesday that the governor has created an advisory group tasked with providing guidance for K-12 education’s future in the state. “The Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group is tasked to study and develop recommendations for elevating...
Idaho StatePost Register

Opinion: Idaho should be funding education

“The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform, and thorough system of public free common schools.” — Idaho Constitution, Article IX, Section 1. Unfortunately, the...
Educationtexaspolicy.com

TPPF: Students Need Greater Access to Virtual Education

The Texas Public Policy Foundation applauds the passage of HB 1468, a crucial bill that would increase the flexibility and choices for parents, teachers, and students statewide, choices that are sorely needed in the Texas school system. Amendments to this important piece of legislation from the Senate Education Committee have only served to strengthen the bill, including K-12 students and asynchronous learning options, further increasing the number of education options for students and their families. However, there is still some room for improvement, changes that would increase the level of flexibility and educational freedom that this legislation has already made significant strides in providing.
Educationtalbotspy.org

A Good Education Should Not Be Optional by Al Sikes

“Tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.” Harry Hopkins, Senior Advisor to Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Spending other people’s money is infectious. We are in a pandemic of spending. But, 21st Century problems are mostly those that money couldn’t solve in the last century. And we spent plenty. So...
EducationTimes Union

Lack of rules hurt nonpublic school students

At the May Board of Regents meeting, the New York State Education Department announced that it is scrapping proposed substantial equivalency regulations, which would have helped improve secular education for tens of thousands of students. NYSED had considered the regulations since 2019, and under the new timeline, the department wouldn't...
Politicscapitalandmain.com

School Choice and Charter Proponents Target Public Education in Key States

Three years ago in West Virginia, roughly 20,000 educators went on strike and shut down public schools across the state, protesting low pay and high health care costs. Their historic nine-day labor stoppage led to a 5% pay increase for teachers and school service personnel. Inspired by the success in West Virginia, strikes in states including Oklahoma, Colorado and California soon followed.