WASHINGTON DC, USA, May 13, 2021- The FLCCC Alliance has issued the following statement regarding the posting of its new white paper:. "For too long the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health authorities have ignored effective treatments like Ivermectin and the peer-reviewed science that supports it to help end this pandemic. We, the FLCCC Alliance, felt compelled to tell the public, our peers and our colleagues the reasons why this is happening and what they can do about it.