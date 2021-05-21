newsbreak-logo
Casey Anthony Juror Reveals How He Feels About The Case Today

Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trial of Casey Anthony captivated the nation back in the summer of 2011, when it seemed like everyone — 40 million people to be exact — tuned in to watch it on television day after day. But no one had to pay more attention than the jury, who was tasked with deciding whether or not Anthony was guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter. After being sequestered for all of that time, the jury shocked everyone by finding her innocent of all of her alleged crimes. She was found guilty only of lying to authorities, a verdict that shocked viewers.

