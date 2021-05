Law enforcement agencies around the state are participating in the national Click it or Ticket campaign from now until June 6. As part of this specialized enforcement, officers will be writing citations to unrestrained motorists and conducting high-visibility patrols during the enforcement period. Under Indiana’s primary seat belt law, officers can stop and cite drivers and passengers just for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16, and children under eight must be properly restrained in a federally-approved child or booster seat.