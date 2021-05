BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Cecile Canton is 81 yr-old, 5'4, weighs about 107lbs, and was last scene today in the 1800 block of Reisterstown road. She was last seen wearing a red dress with a white shawl. Canton currently needs meds for a cognitive condition. She may have been heading to BWI airport.