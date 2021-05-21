4 Partnerships Advance Carton Recycling

I am a Bennington College student writing to discuss the failures of recycling and why we can no longer rely on it to reverse the effects of the climate crisis. As the fossil fuel industry diminishes slightly each year, Big Oil now has its eye on something else — plastic. The issue with this is, it can take up to 500 years for certain plastics to disintegrate and contrary to popular belief, not all plastics can be recycled. Different types of plastics cannot be recycled together, they must be separated by number and even then, it is not a guarantee it will be recycled. What gets recycled depends largely on the market demand at the moment for particular types of plastic. If there is no demand, then recycling becomes useless. Furthermore, recycling programs differ greatly from place to place. In some areas of the U.S., recycling programs still do not exist.