As of last year, there were more than 24 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, accounting for about 36% of all Medicare beneficiaries. Along with this growth in acceptance has come a growth in the number of Medicare Advantage options; the average enrollee can select from among 33 different plans in 2021.(1) Additionally, if you have the original Medicare (Part A and Part B), you can add Medicare Supplement to help defray the costs. However, each plan is mutually exclusive from the other.(2)