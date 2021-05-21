Penn State, Geisinger team up to develop AI tool to analyze patient satisfaction: 4 things to know
If a patient isn't satisfied with their visit, they may not come back or follow their discharge instructions. Philadelphia-based Penn State and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System teamed up to use artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes by generating useful recommendations for the hospital based on patient surveys, according to a recent survey published in the Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics.www.beckershospitalreview.com