The Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) has announced an additional Johnson & Johnson/Jansen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine clinic this month. As of April 25, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending that the United States resume the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who receive J&J should be aware that there are reports of adverse events following the use of J&J vaccine suggest an increased risk of a rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50-years-old.