Arizona football: Jedd Fisch among worst Power 5 coaches in college football, ranking says

Arizona State coach and former NFL coach Herm Edwards stops by to tell Brian Billick about the stories that the camera didn't catch with the "Miracle at the Meadowlands" (1:15). Edwards then talks about what drew him into the college coaching world (5:35), and how he mentors and connects with young athletes, revealing that it all begins with a simple question (8:35). Then, Billick asks Edwards about what spurred the infamous "You play to win the game" press conference (13:55), and Edwards talks about the reaction his family and team had after the comments took off (16:15). The guys then discuss the difficulty of coaching in the massive New York City market, and Edwards reflects on a note that former New York Jets and New York Giants coach Bill Parcells left for him when he took the job with the Jets (19:10). Edwards talks about how he keeps his infectious energy going, and sustaining a 4 a.m. workout routine (21:15). The conversation transitions to how he was able to never miss a game or a practice during his long NFL playing career (24:25). Finally, with the schedule being released, Edwards breaks down how he would approach a 17-game slate and modified preseason (26:25).