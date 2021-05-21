newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Arizona football: Jedd Fisch among worst Power 5 coaches in college football, ranking says

By azcentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Arizona coach Jedd Fisch the worst coach in the college football Power 5 conferences?. He's very close to it according to one site's ranking of the 65 coaches. CBS Sports recently unveiled is annual ranking of the coaches in the Power 5 football leagues for the 2021 season and Arizona's new coach came in at No. 64 out of 65.

