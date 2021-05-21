LinkedIn, Bing among apps slammed by Chinese government over data collection
China's internet watchdog has put Bing, LinkedIn and over 100 hundred other apps on notice for illegally collecting and overusing the personal data of their users. As reported by the South China Morning Post, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) discovered that 105 apps had violated several of the country's data privacy laws after receiving complaints from users. The CAC then made its findings public in a notice posted on its official WeChat account.www.techradar.com