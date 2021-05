A bill passed by the Legislature this month to overhaul the state’s drug possession laws will mean shifting workloads for local courts, as well as a lot of unknowns. The changes were sparked by the Supreme Court’s State v. Blake decision in February, which found Washington’s law unconstitutional because it made drug possession a felony, even for people who did not know they had drugs on them. As the ruling effectively decriminalized drug possession in Washington, local police largely stopped arresting people for simple possession.