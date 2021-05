Wampsville, N.Y. — Those with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can now conveniently get in touch with a local nurse via a Madison County nurse-hotline for answers. “There is a lot of information out there about the COVID-19 vaccines. Not all of it is accurate,” said Eric Faisst, director of the Madison County Health Department. “We are not here to force people to get vaccinated, but we are here to help educate people. If you have questions, please give us a call. Get the facts, so you can get the shot.”