Discovery and WarnerMedia Needs Winning Content Formula

thestreamable.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deal between AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery, while a shocking development, looks perfectly complimentary on paper. The strategic importance with regard to each company filling the other’s gaps is obvious. According to Anjali Midha, co-founder and CEO of Diesel Labs, a predictive content analytics platform, “WarnerMedia content outperforms in terms...

TV & VideosNBC New York

Ad-Supported Streaming Steals the Show at TV Upfronts

Comcast's NBCUniversal, Fox, Discovery, Disney, AT&T's WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS gave digital presentations to advertisers this week, giving plenty of focus to ad-supported offerings like Peacock, Hulu and HBO Max with Ads. Though streaming has historically been dominated by ad-free paid subscription platforms like Netflix, ad-supported services are gaining ground. During...
Businessthestreamable.com

AT&T Will Owe Discovery Big Bucks if They Back Out of Merger Deal

Some interesting details pertaining to this week’s bombshell merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery are coming to light. According to a Plan of Merger that was filed on Thursday, if Discovery decides to back out of the deal, it will owe AT&T a breakup fee of $720 million. No small...
BusinessCNBC

Barry Diller: AT&T is making 'the great escape' with Discovery deal

Telecom giant AT&T announced Monday a deal to combine its content unit WarnerMedia with Discovery, paving the way for one of Hollywood’s biggest studios to compete with media giants like Netflix and Disney. Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia chairman, joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss the deal.
TV & VideosWired

The Next Era of the Streaming Wars Looks an Awful Lot Like TV

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. The more things change, the more they stay the same. One of the effects of the streaming wars is that it moved the battle for culture domination to a new front. Controlling Hollywood stopped being just about who had the biggest opening weekend at the box office or a massive hit during prime time; a turf war over intellectual property became a land-grab effort to see who could bulk up their streaming service with the best library of content. Big media corporations, which previously had been licensing their content to Netflix, started pulling it back and launched bespoke streaming services to host it. HBO Max. Paramount+. Peacock! This week, there was a twist: AT&T spun off WarnerMedia (formerly Time Warner) to merge it with Discovery, aka the company that brings you Oprah Winfrey’s OWN, lots of blond-haired women who can redecorate your house (HGTV), and Shark Week.
Los Angeles, CAtvtechnology.com

Disney, Roku Celebrate National Streaming Day

LOS ANGELES—The May 20 National Streaming Day celebrations have encouraged some major streaming players to launch new content or offer discounted gear, as well as some ongoing reflections on the future of technology in the media industries as advertisers continue to shift spending to streaming platforms. This year, Roku has...
TV & Videosprotocol.com

Struum is building a cable bundle for the streaming era

One way to win the streaming wars is with billions of dollars in marketing, billions more in content investment, huge companies backing you and many years of investment. So far, that's been about the only way. Struum is trying something different. It's building a streaming service out of streaming services,...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery CEO David Zaslav Steps Down From Lionsgate Board

Discovery CEO David Zaslav is focusing his professional efforts on the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger announced this week. In a securities filing Wednesday afternoon, Lions Gate Entertainment, the parent company of the independent studio Lionsgate and the Starz pay-TV/streaming service, said that Zaslav is stepping down from its board of directors, effective immediately.
TV & Videossandiegouniontribune.com

WarnerMedia to offer $10 ad-supported tier of HBO Max

WarnerMedia is rolling out a $10-a-month ad supported version of its HBO Max streaming service starting in June. That’s $5 off the current price for the ad-free version, which launched in May 2020. And cheaper than Netflix, which charges $14 a month for its most popular plan. AT&T said Monday...
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

AT&T expected to combine HBO, CNN with Discovery

AT&T expects to spin off some of its media companies, including CNN and HBO, with Discovery Inc, which owns lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC. The value of the new company could be as high as $150 billion, including debt. DALLAS, Texas: AT&T expects to spin off some...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

WarnerMedia and Discovery Mega-Deal Leaves Rival Studios Scrambling to Get Bigger

Bankers are already starting to salivate over what other megadeals could be in the offing following this week’s surprise pair-up of WarnerMedia and Discovery. AT&T’s desperation to drop a company that it spent $85.4 billion and a year and half in legal fights to acquire raises the immediate question of what else might be possible in an era when Wall Street is pressuring big media conglomerates to keep generating content for audiences hungry to stream their favorite dramas and comedies.
BusinessThe Verge

AT&T’s Discovery deal is about taking on Disney Plus

Early Monday morning, AT&T announced a sudden change in direction: it reached an agreement to spin off WarnerMedia — the conglomerate of Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, DC Comics, and more — into a new company to be merged with Discovery. While Discovery’s roster of the Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, and Food Network is a whole lot less exciting than WarnerMedia’s lineup of Batman, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones, the combined company brings together the components needed to build a new streaming giant. And it’s already clear that this new Discovery-Warner hybrid has Disney in its sights.
NFLCollider

HBO Max Announces New (and Cheaper) Ad-Supported Subscriptions — Here's What This Could Mean for the Future of Streaming

WarnerMedia officially announced Wednesday that HBO Max will be joining the ranks of streaming services to offer an ad-supported subscription tier to consumers, for the price of $9.99 a month. The new option will launch the first week of June, but bad news for Dune fans — that tier will not include Warner's 2021 theatrical releases, currently set to debut simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max.