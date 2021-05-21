Discovery and WarnerMedia Needs Winning Content Formula

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. The more things change, the more they stay the same. One of the effects of the streaming wars is that it moved the battle for culture domination to a new front. Controlling Hollywood stopped being just about who had the biggest opening weekend at the box office or a massive hit during prime time; a turf war over intellectual property became a land-grab effort to see who could bulk up their streaming service with the best library of content. Big media corporations, which previously had been licensing their content to Netflix, started pulling it back and launched bespoke streaming services to host it. HBO Max. Paramount+. Peacock! This week, there was a twist: AT&T spun off WarnerMedia (formerly Time Warner) to merge it with Discovery, aka the company that brings you Oprah Winfrey’s OWN, lots of blond-haired women who can redecorate your house (HGTV), and Shark Week.