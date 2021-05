Some thoughts on the running back position at Alabama as the Crimson Tide moves through the offseason. How many backs will it take to replace Najee Harris?. 2020 postseason thoughts (2.5.2021): Of the 792 carries taken on by Alabama running backs the last two seasons, 460 of them went to Harris. In the process, he accounted for 2,690 of the 4,466 rushing yards rolled up by Crimson Tide backs in a span of 26 games. Looking at receiving and scoring during that same stretch, Harris was responsible for 77 percent and 72 percent of the production that came from his position in those areas.