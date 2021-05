GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz continues his look at the members of the Kansas State football Ring of Honor by discussing safety Jaime Mendez, one of the early recruits into Bill Snyder's new K-State program in 1989. As Fitz explains, Mendez roared out of Youngstown, Ohio, and became a defensive mainstay as the program developed, intercepting four passes in a game against Temple and ending his career with a school-record 15 interceptions, a mark that may stand for many years to come. Mendez not only set a tone for those early KSU defenses, but he also set the standard for all of the K-State safeties to follow.