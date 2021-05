Rebel Wilson went hiking in the cutest workout gear: hot red leggings featuring a fun cheetah print! The actress was wearing the fun leggings for a walk through Griffith Park. Griffith Park may be frequented by many Los Angeles locals, but Rebel Wilson was still hard to miss at the hiking spot thanks to her bright red cheetah print leggings! The actress was seen strolling along an outdoor path in the funky pair of leggings on Monday, May 17, while also rocking a black hoodie and black cat-eyed shades. Rebel was not pictured with anybody, and appeared to be in the zone as she walked with a pair of Apple Airpods in her ears.